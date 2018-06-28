A rendering of the proposed 1144 Chorro St. project shows how the building would look from the corner of Marsh and Chorro streets
Keep skyscrapers out of downtown SLO

June 28, 2018 04:15 PM

Egads! As if it wasn’t bad enough to see the news on your front page that Justice Kennedy is retiring, but right below was a horrendous rendering of a skyscraper-like building being proposed on the corner of Marsh and Chorro.

Six stories tall? Looks like I will have to get my protest signs out again and march in front of city hall, no tall buildings! See what developers think they can get away with now in SLO and under the guise of “affordable housing” no less. Shameful.

Victoria Grostick, San Luis Obispo

