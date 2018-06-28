Democrats’ fake outrage at Trump is getting dangerous

To all the bleeding heart crybabies so heartbroken about children supposedly being separated at the border, you need a few facts. First, instead of blaming the president for enforcing the law and trying to protect our border, you should blame parents who either brought or in most cases sent their children over 1,000 miles through Mexico to invade the United States and illegally enter.
Secondly, where was all the hand wringing and fake outrage when your idol Barack Obama separated kids from their parents during his administration?
This fake outrage is just another gimmick by liberals to try to make Trump look bad after failing with all other attempts, such as the Russian hoax, fake dossier and Stormy Daniels smear jobs.
Where is the liberal outrage when American kids are separated from their parents when one or both are incarcerated for committing a crime, or kids separated when a parent in the military is deployed? It seems Democrats care more for illegal immigrants than law-abiding American citizens.
This totally transparent selected outrage by the media and Democrats for everything President Trump says or does, but are totally silent when liberal commentators and foul-mouthed Democratic politicians step over the line with very vile and offensive rhetoric is getting very dangerous.
Allen Litten, Atascadero
Comments