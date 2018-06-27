In a dry state, water restrictions aren’t ‘draconian’

In her latest column, Andrea Seastrand seems to think that water restrictions are “meaningless.” She criticizes Gov. Jerry Brown’s new water conservation measures as “draconian” and “an excuse to increase the power of the government.” Such manipulative hogwash. Water is liquid gold. It is unequivocally important to life, and especially needs protection in our dry state.
It must be conserved, even if it means we lose our lawns, or need to take shorter showers. And no, Andrea, not all government is “bad.” Effective leaders look at the big picture and take actions to help everyone — the rich, the poor, and everyone in between. That’s what government is supposed to do. Not enrich their own pockets. Not try and silence the free press, cozy up to foreign dictators, or erode environmental and financial protections.
Government is our institution of elected trusted leaders who are supposed to help make the world better. Gov. Brown is working to enact sane solutions on a serious issue and I applaud such leadership.
Janice Mundee, Paso Robles
