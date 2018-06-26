SLO airport parking is modern but greedy

Along with the new airport terminal come a few other changes that are less than customer-friendly. Take long-term parking, for example.
Daily parking rates have increased from $9 to $15, which is bad enough given no improvement in service or utility. But, to add insult to injury, the same antiquated payment scheme has been retained. You still must prepay by credit card and indicate how many days you will be parked.
There is no way to simply get a ticket stamped with the entry time and then to pay when leaving with a credit card based on the time parked. Also, with the old system, if you should make a mistake entering the number of days you intend to stay, there is no way to modify the time after the receipt has been printed.
Quite by accident, I recently entered six days but returned in seven days only to find a ticket for $53, which seems excessive in the extreme for a one-day, $15 parking rate. Having no human ticket agent or modern automated ticketing system harms customers and their bank accounts.
Michael Young, Nipomo
