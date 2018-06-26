Pismo Beach should put locals first

Here’s the problem: Pismo Beach has always been dependent on tourism to fill the city coffers.
It’s been our history since John Price bought and developed here. Slow growth has been our prosperity since then and has served the residents and visitors well. Fast forward to today. I’ve been a resident here for the past 37 years. The quaint little beach town I learned to love has been replaced with a nearly 24/7/365 tourist invasion.
It’s no longer the “Classic California” beach town I have known. Our city councils have become obsessed with staying in the black and have aggressively promoted the build-out of Pismo Beach for the past decade. So, here we are.
The locals stay home most of the time because it’s just too crowded to go downtown. We’ve lost our small beach town community appeal and the city continues to cater to the tourist element rather than their local residents. Shame on you for not keeping your constituents up front and center. Hopefully the next few elections will produce candidates who are interested in serving the local population.
Mark Schmitt, Pismo Beach
