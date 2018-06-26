Democracy in safe hands in SLO County

As a part-time election worker for many years, I am very familiar with election procedures.
Investigating provisional ballots to determine their validity is so important to assure an accurate count. Every voters has the right to have his vote counted. That is what makes us a democracy. With more people voting by mail, the process is more time-consuming and complicated.
With Republican legislators across the country passing draconian voter suppression laws and, sadly, the Supreme Court upholding these laws, our democracy is in grave danger.
But we are so fortunate to have an election official with integrity and the commitment to the rule of law in San Luis Obispo County, our democracy is safe in his hands.
Betty O’Connor, San Luis Obispo
Comments