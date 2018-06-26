Make sure Lynn Compton gets the message

Interesting juxtaposition of pieces on the cover of Sunday’s Opinion section. I assume it was done with purpose. Your editorial on the needless and tone-deaf effort by county Supervisor (candidate) Lynn Compton to subvert an election was right there next to the open letter from the county Board of Supervisors and SLO County mayors condemning the growing incivility in our country and trumpeting their Regional Code of Civility.
Pretty funny.
Next time, make sure Compton gets the memo.
John Lindsay, San Luis Obispo
