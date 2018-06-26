Family separation is torture

In a Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, Central American migrant families wait to be taken to the McAllen bus station from the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center, in McAllen, Texas. The families were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and then taken to the center, where they were provided with clean clothes, a shower and meal before embarking to their final destinations. Amanda Voisard AP