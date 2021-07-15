True to form, SLO County’s conservative supervisors make the wrong choice — again

The office of SLO County Clerk-Recorder, who is in charge of running elections, remains vacant. The Tribune

We hoped all five members of the county Board of Supervisors might do the right thing and appoint Deputy County Clerk-Recorder Helen Nolan to serve out Tommy Gong’s term, which expires in January, 2023.

That would have been the most seamless way to handle the situation created when Gong resigned amid intense bullying — including an anti-Asian slur — from conservatives demanding everything from hand-counting of ballots to practically eliminating vote-by-mail.

So much for optimism.

Instead, the board majority once again failed to listen to common sense, and to many of its constituents.

The three conservative members — Chairwoman Lynn Compton, John Peschong and Debbie Arnold — voted Tuesday to embark on a statewide search for applicants.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg supported appointing Nolan.

Not only did the ruling troika drag out the process — there will be no final decision until after the September gubernatorial recall election — they refused to add to the list of qualifications, which leaves any California resident over 18 who is a registered voter of SLO County at the time of appointment eligible to apply.

At the very least, the board could have required some minimal prior experience.

It also could have sent a strong message that this is a nonpartisan office by discouraging applicants with a history of heavy partisan political involvement.

That’s what several members of the public have been requesting. Prior to the meeting, the board received dozens of letters and emails emphasizing that nonpartisanship should be a top priority in selecting a replacement.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Yet the board majority thought it more important to give the appearance of conducting an “open and transparent process.”

“What I am worried about the most is some sort of insider process ...” Peschong said.

Please. The county has a long history of relying on the second-in-command when a department head steps down, often for extended periods of time.

That’s not an “insider process.” It’s allowing someone with a proven track record to run the department until there’s the opportunity to appoint — or elect — a permanent replacement.

In their supposed desire to promote transparency, the board majority did nothing to allay suspicions that it’s intent on appointing someone who is at least sympathetic, if not downright supportive, of conservatives demanding “reforms” aimed at suppressing the vote.

Given the reputation our county earned after the harassment of Tommy Gong made national news, we can only hope there will be qualified, apolitical candidates interested in the office who will run it with the same objectivity and commitment to democracy we saw from Gong and his predecessor, Julie Rodewald.

Helen Nolan told The Tribune Editorial Board that, at this time, she does intend to apply. That, at least, is good news.

She not only has experience in this county, she also has shown her ability by leading the Election Division during the 2020 general election, which had one of SLO County’s highest voter turnouts in history.

Plus, she knows what she’s in for with this dysfunctional Board of Supervisors.

The question now is this: Will the board majority appoint someone truly qualified for the position, or continue trying to pander to its base by selecting a like-minded conservative?

Based on past experience, we aren’t expecting much, though we hope even this board would recognize the folly of making a blatantly political pick to lead perhaps the most nonpolitical office in county government.

If we’re wrong about that, there is one consolation: Voters will be able to choose for themselves in 2022, when there will be an opportunity not only to elect a new county clerk-recorder, but to also flip the board majority.