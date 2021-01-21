The state’s alcohol bureau is cracking down on COVID violations; 50 cases are open in SLO County

California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) task force supervising agent Jason T. Montgomery exits Yosemite Falls Cafe in Fresno in August. Agents have been cracking down on violations of COVID-19 restrictions. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Restaurants that violate COVID-19 rules could find themselves in trouble — even in communities that are notoriously lax about enforcement.

Local police or sheriff’s deputies may look the other way, but the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control — more commonly known as the ABC — is not.

The agency most often associated with busting businesses that sell alcohol to minors is also enforcing state health rules put in place to fight the spread of COVID.

Since July, ABC agents have issued 184 citations to liquor license holders for violations such as indoor service; no masking; inadequate social distancing; and onsite consumption of alcohol.

The fine can be as much as $1,000.

The bulk of citations — 46 — were issued in Los Angeles County.

No citations have been issued in San Luis Obispo County, but there are around 50 open investigations, according to ABC spokesman John Carr.

Citations have been issued just to the south, in Santa Barbara County — one in Goleta, one in Orcutt and one in Santa Maria. All three restaurants were cited for indoor operations.

Businesses are given a chance to put things right before they’re hit with a fine.

“The department would rather gain compliance through conversation and in-person visits,” Carr said in an email. “However, when a business is not cooperative, then the department will issue a citation and forward the citation to a district attorney, and move forward with administrative action against a licensee that can result in placing the license on probation, a suspension, on up to revocation depending on the track record of the business.”

It’s good to know there is at least some consistent enforcement happening — even though it’s limited to businesses that sell booze.

Throughout the pandemic, lack of steady enforcement, or in some cases, lack of any enforcement whatsoever, has been frustrating and demoralizing, and it’s put people’s health at risk.

It’s also grossly unfair when a business in one community is required to follow the rules, but another restaurant in a community a few miles away isn’t held accountable for breaking the rules.

Some do it clandestinely, by pulling down window shades or seating customers where they can’t be seen by passers-by.

Others are brazen about it, openly providing full service to outdoor diners.

While it’s no excuse for breaking the rules, it doesn’t help that restrictions have been changing throughout the pandemic, sometimes from day to day.

In areas of California currently under the most severe stay-at-home order — and that’s much of the state — restaurants are now officially limited to take-out and delivery.

But there are caveats.

In San Luis Obispo County, for example, the county health officer has given the OK to eating your take-out meal at outdoor seating areas. But if you need more napkins or a glass of water, you’ll have to get it yourself; restaurants aren’t allowed to provide table service, even though many are.

Another thing: Restaurants are permitted to offer beer, wine and even cocktails to go, but COVID rules don’t allow drinking alcohol while you’re enjoying your meal on that outdoor dining patio or parklet.

So be forewarned.

If you don’t want to get your favorite restaurant in trouble, have an ice tea with your meal if you’re eating take-out at their outdoor tables.

Save that bottle of wine for home.