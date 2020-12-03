Overnight, Atascadero is famous for its ‘alien’ monolith. Could this get any weirder?

A mysterious monolith appeared in Stadium Park in Atascadero. kleslie@thetribunenews.com

It’s a fitting end to a helluva year.

Strange monoliths suddenly appearing in out-of-the-way places — including a hilltop in Atascadero — to get our minds off COVID-19, a Congress still bickering over economic relief, a president who has to yet concede and, on top of all that, our inability to enjoy all those fun, holiday things like over-drinking eggnog at parties and braving teeth-chattering temperatures to jostle for curbside seating at Christmas parades.

Is it any wonder that the first monolith sighted in the Utah desert became an instant celeb?

Then, just like that, it disappeared — though not exactly into thin air.

According to several news reports, Monolith No. 1 was uprooted by some kill-joys who toppled it, broke it into pieces and carted it away, self-righteously proclaiming, “This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert,” and “Leave no trace.”

But before we had time to properly mourn the Utah monolith, another appeared on a hilltop in Romania. Then it, too, disappeared. which brings us to Monolith No. 3, in our very own Atascadero.

How did it get there?

We don’t know.

Who’s behind it?

Don’t know.

Are extraterrestrials somehow involved?

That seems unlikely.

Is it part of some worldwide monolithic conspiracy?

Possibly.

Will this one stick around?

Not sure — but if you really want to see it, we suggest planning an immediate outing to Atascadero’s Stadium Park, where the monolith sits atop Pine Mountain (for now, anyway). Just bring your masks and be prepared to social distance, because others may have the same idea.

Truth be told, there’s very little we do know about this mystery (which is precisely what makes it a mystery), aside from this: Monolith #3 has put A-Town in the international spotlight — at least for now.

Take a look at these headlines:

Deseret News out of Utah: “The Utah monolith started it all. Now, another monolith was spotted in California.”

USA TODAY (travel section): “Monolith discovered in California, similar to metal structure found in Utah.”

New York Post: “Yet another mysterious monolith appears — this time in California.”

India Today: “After Utah and Romania, 3rd mystery metal monolith appears on California mountaintop.”

Eminetra (New Zealand): “A new mysterious metal monolith on the summit of California.”

ALKhaleej Today (Based in United Arab Emirates): “What is behind the metal monolith?” (It offered theories, but no conclusion.)

Sputnik International: “Aliens’ strike again? New monolith appears in California after two others mysteriously vanish.”

The (London-based) Register: “Where’s the mysterious metal monolith today then? Oh look, it’s atop a California mountain. Is this some sick game of whack-a-mole?” (That same account took issue with the strength of the installation, calling it “some me-too shoddy workmanship compared to its Utah cousin.”)

Gizmodo: “Another ... damn monolith has appeared.”

OK, so not all the press was kind.

Nor was it 100% accurate. For instance, a couple of stories placed Atascadero in “Southern California.”

Then again, in a post-COVID world, that may not be such a bad thing. Lots of tourists visit Southern California.

They might enjoy a side trip to SLO County to visit Atascadero’s world-famous monolith. And while they’re here, they could sample our wine, stay in our hotels and eat out at our restaurants.

Atascadero might want to consider opening up negotiations with whatever ETs planted it here — just to make sure it doesn’t meet the same fate as its cousins.

Oh, and the city probably should look into having it stabilized. We hear may be a bit wobbly, and we want this landmark to last.