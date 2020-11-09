Tell SLO County supervisors to get real. A $25,000 campaign donation cap is way too high

The County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to introduce an ordinance setting the campaign donation limit at $25,000. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Conservative members of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors are blowing off an opportunity to keep special interests out of local elections.

In fact, they’re practically sending them engraved invitations to meddle in county politics.

The board is proposing to set the cap for direct contributions to county candidates for positions such as supervisor, district attorney, sheriff, etc., at the astounding sum of $25,000.

That’s more than five times the state’s default limit of $4,700.

Not only is that preposterous, it’s also downright hypocritical.

Conservatives have treated large donations from special interests like tainted money in past elections. For instance, when Democrat Ellen Beraud ran for supervisor this year, she received a $23,000 campaign donation from an investor in a cannabis project. That prompted immediate “pay to play” accusations from incumbent Debbie Arnold and her camp.

Change prompted by state law

The county currently has no cap on contributions, but under a state law that takes effect in January, the cap for local agencies will automatically be set at the default limit of $4,700, unless a county or city opts for a different amount.

During a preliminary discussion at an October meeting, Supervisor John Peschong proposed setting the limit at $25,000. He got immediate buy-in from Arnold and Supervisor Lynn Compton, over strong objections from Supervisor Bruce Gibson, who is the lone liberal on the board due to the vacancy created by Adam Hill’s death.

The board majority also agreed the county District Attorney’s Office, rather than the state Fair Political Practices Commission, should enforce the regulation.

That was another bad move.

Obviously, the district attorney would not be able to investigate his own campaign for office, which means any enforcement action would have to be handed off to another agency anyway. Nor should the DA or his office investigate close colleagues, such as the sheriff or like-minded supervisors.

Much as the current board majority mistrusts state government, the FPPC would be a far more objective party.

Conflict of interest?

Peschong said he came up with the $25,000 figure after looking at past contributions and finding that the $23,000 donation to Beraud was the largest. But some members of the public believe there’s more to it than that.

They believe Peschong could stand to profit from the high limit since he’s a partner in a political consulting firm, Meridian Pacific, that’s represented candidates for county office in the past. And even though Peschong has not worked on any county campaigns since he’s been on the board, they argue that he could do so in the future.

Morro Bay resident Malcolm McEwen went so far as to file a complaint with the state Fair Political Practices Commission, alleging that Peschong has a “disqualifying conflict of interest” that should not be taking part in the decision.

The supervisor is not backing off.

“I believe it’s frivolous, and I think the FPPC will see that it’s frivolous and will dismiss it,” he said of the complaint.

Peschong has said multiple times that he has nothing to gain financially, since he no longer handles political campaigns involving candidates for county office, and doesn’t intend to do so in the future.

Still, the optics are bad.

To avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, Peschong should not have been involved all.

Nor should the board be seriously considering the idea of a $25,000 contribution cap per person — “person” in this case meaning not just individuals, but also businesses, political action committees, labor unions and other organizations.

Opposition from the right

Even Mike Brown, executive director of the conservative lobbying group COLAB, spoke in favor of lower limits. He pointed out that spending on local campaigns used to be much lower.

“It was much more democratic than what it is today, where you have these huge PACs and organizations, some backed by big corporations, some by municipal and state labor unions, influencing the politics of these governments,” he said during public comment at last month’s board meeting.

The local chapter of the League of Women Voters also opposes the move.

“Our elections should work so that everyday Americans can run for office and every American can know that their elected officials are working for them, not the people who finance their campaigns with large donations,” the League wrote in a letter to the editor.

The organization is urging the Board of Supervisors to reconsider its “unfortunate decision.”

Ideally, the county would stick with the state cap of $4,700 and would assign enforcement to the state FPPC, rather than the county district attorney.

If the board can’t support such a low limit, we urge it to at least consider a more reasonable amount, such as $10,000.

Members of the public who want to limit the influence of special interests in local elections should also contact county supervisors while there is still time.

The board is scheduled to formally introduce the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting, and to set it for a public hearing for Nov. 17.

Peschong, for one, said he’d love to hear from the public.

“I’m open to hearing from the community,” he said. “I always have been.”