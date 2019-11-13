Gov. Newsom didn’t know about Oceano Dunes air pollution. Now that he does, will he help?

During a visit to the Fresno Bee last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about air quality issues at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, where there’s been an ongoing battle to force State Parks to reduce the amount of dust blowing downwind.

Newsom wasn’t familiar with the issue, but he took notes and promised a response, according to Fresno Bee opinion editor Tad Weber.

It’s disappointing that Newsom would be out of touch with such a longstanding issue involving a state agency.

Still, at least he’s willing to get up to speed.

Don’t wait too long, governor.

It would be great if you could send a forceful message as soon as possible, since State Parks has once again been accused of failing to carry out measures aimed at lowering harmful particulate pollution linked to a variety of illnesses among Mesa residents, including childhood asthma and respiratory failure in adults.

As a result, on Monday the agency is being hauled back in front of a hearing board convened by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control Board.

It’s the same frustrating pattern:

State Parks agrees to carry out dust control measures, such as fencing off areas to off-road vehicles and planting more vegetation.

Residents who live and/or work on the Nipomo Mesa are given reason to believe air quality — and hopefully, their health — will improve.

State Parks fails to live up to its commitment — and downwind residents once again feel betrayed.

That sense of betrayal was on display recently, when former state Natural Resources secretary and current state Senate candidate John Laird was criticized at a meeting of the Nipomo Progressive Women. He was confronted for doing too little about air quality at the Dunes when he was in charge of natural resources.

Mesa residents have reason to be angry, though Laird isn’t the only one who’s culpable.

Outside of the state Coastal Commission, no state official — elected or appointed, Democrat or Republican — has cared enough to get involved in this issue, let alone stick up for people’s health.

Here’s what outgoing state Sen. Bill Monning — such a stickler for health that he’s been on a multi-year crusade to tax sugary soft drinks — told The Tribune last summer: “While the Oceano Dunes are an economic driver for the region, it is important to balance public health and environmental conservation with public access and recreation.”

At least Laird issued a statement to The Tribune following last week’s meeting, in which he promised to “ensure that public health is the first priority in this matter.”

He can start by attending Monday’s meeting of the Air Pollution Control District hearing board. It would be great if his opponents showed up, too.

You, too, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

A representative from the governor’s office would be most welcome, too.

State Parks has failed in its duty to protect the health of residents of the Nipomo Mesa.

It’s past time for the leadership of California — including Gov. Newsom — to make it clear that people’s health must come first, by sending this strong message to State Parks: Either comply with the Air Board directives, or the park closes until you do.



