“I Voted” stickers from the 2016 election at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press file

Editorials

Here’s our complete list of state and local ballot recommendations for Tuesday’s election

By The Tribune and Sacramento Bee Editorial Boards

November 01, 2018 08:40 PM

Over the past few months, The Tribune and Sacramento Bee Editorial Boards have been meeting with dozens of candidates; examining voting records; researching ballot measures; monitoring campaign statements, public forums and financial expenditure records.

Here is a compilation of our endorsements. More information is available on line, at sanluisobispo.com and sacbee.com.

Congress:

U.S. Senate: Dianne Feinstein

U.S. Representative, 24th District: Salud Carbajal

Statewide:

Governor: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner

State Treasurer: Fiona Ma

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond

State Controller: Betty Yee

Proposition 1: Yes

Proposition 2: Yes

Proposition 3: No

Proposition 4: Yes

Proposition 5: No

Proposition 6: No

Proposition 7: No

Proposition 8: No

Proposition 10: Yes

Proposition 11: Yes

Proposition 12: No

State Legislature

35th Assembly District: Jordan Cunningham

San Luis Obispo County

Measure G: Yes

Atascadero City Council

Susan Funk; Mark Dariz or Heather Newsom

Arroyo Grande City Council

Caren Ray, Mayor; Keith Storton, Jimmy Paulding, City Council

Grover Beach City Council

Jeff Lee, Mayor; Barbara Nicolls, Mariam Shah, City Council

Morro Bay City Council

John Headding, Mayor; Jesse Barron; Dawn Addis or Jan Goldman, City Council

Paso Robles City Council

Steve Martin, mayor; Maria Elena Garcia, John Hamon, City Council

Pismo Beach City Council

No election; incumbents ran unopposed

San Luis Obispo City Council

Heidi Harmon, Mayor; Carolyn Christianson and James Lopes, City Council

