Here’s our complete list of state and local ballot recommendations for Tuesday’s election

Over the past few months, The Tribune and Sacramento Bee Editorial Boards have been meeting with dozens of candidates; examining voting records; researching ballot measures; monitoring campaign statements, public forums and financial expenditure records.
Here is a compilation of our endorsements. More information is available on line, at sanluisobispo.com and sacbee.com.
Congress:
U.S. Representative, 24th District: Salud Carbajal
Statewide:
Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis
Secretary of State: Alex Padilla
Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond
State Legislature
35th Assembly District: Jordan Cunningham
San Luis Obispo County
Atascadero City Council
Susan Funk; Mark Dariz or Heather Newsom
Arroyo Grande City Council
Caren Ray, Mayor; Keith Storton, Jimmy Paulding, City Council
Grover Beach City Council
Jeff Lee, Mayor; Barbara Nicolls, Mariam Shah, City Council
Morro Bay City Council
John Headding, Mayor; Jesse Barron; Dawn Addis or Jan Goldman, City Council
Paso Robles City Council
Steve Martin, mayor; Maria Elena Garcia, John Hamon, City Council
Pismo Beach City Council
No election; incumbents ran unopposed
San Luis Obispo City Council
Heidi Harmon, Mayor; Carolyn Christianson and James Lopes, City Council
Comments