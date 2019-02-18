Wet weather returns (again) this week, along with ... sun?

It’s winter in SLO County.

And while we’re not seeing anything close to a polar vortex, we will see chilly temperatures, some rain and possibly snow this week — and after that, no one knows.

The beginning of this week is sunny and dry, but that will change Wednesday evening, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A “frigid” low-pressure system is forecast to produce rain showers into Thursday morning, with rainfall amounts ranging from 0.25 to 0.50 inches, Lindsey said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Snow levels with this system are expected to be as low as 2,000 feet along the Central Coast, which means we could see snow on some of the mountain peaks, Lindsey said.

Winds with this system are also forecast to produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force northwesterly winds and “well below-average” temperatures, Lindsey said.

Overnight lows this week are forecast to hover in the low to mid-30s, with high temperatures in the 50s, according to Lindsey.

Weather is expected to clear up on Friday and Saturday, though “areas of patchy fog” could develop in the inland valleys during morning and night, Lindsey said.

More wet weather is forecast for Sunday “with a continued chance into the following week,” though the forecast models are inconsistent, which makes next week’s weather hard to forecast, Lindsey said.

Lindsey said that the unpredictability has to do with the positioning of the jet stream.

Jet streams are “relatively narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere,” according to the National Weather Service. While jet streams usually blow from west to east, the flow can often shift north and south.

“Earlier, the jet stream was coming across the Pacific directly, so it was easy to say yeah, it’ll definitely be wet,” Lindsey said. But now, the jet stream is coming down from the north, blowing over the Yukon and down the West Coast.

“The position makes a big difference with whether we’re going to get rain or not,” Lindsey said. “If it’s over land, there’s no moisture to get ahold of to produce rain, but if it’s over the ocean, there’s a lot more moisture.”

Lindsey said the forecast models keep changing, but the weather does look wet by the beginning of March.

“It’s up in the air, so to speak,” he said.