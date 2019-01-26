SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 28: How long will the sun last?

The end of January will feel more like the middle of summer as the Central Coast enjoys unseasonably warm weather for at least the next few days.

The dry and mostly clear conditions with cool nights and mild afternoons will continue through Wednesday as a high-pressure ridge parks itself along the California coastline.

This condition will produce a pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon hours. The morning low temperatures will drop to the low-40s in the inland valleys and mid 40s in the coastal valleys. The afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s throughout the Central Coast.

The stretch of fair and dry weather with unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures is anticipated to continue through at least Wednesday. A pattern change could bring increasing clouds and a slight chance of light precipitation around Thursday, but better chances for rain come next weekend as longer-range forecast guidance continues to indicate a moist weather system delivering widespread rain and breezy south winds Friday into next Sunday.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Knockerball SLO held a pop-up event at Santa Rosa park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday. Canyon Davis, 11, left, runs into brother Levi during the event under sunny skies. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Surf Report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 4- to 15-second period) will develop Monday and continue into Wednesday, becoming a 3 to 4 foot swell on Thursday. Increasing long-period west-northwesterly swell combined with increasing southerly seas are expected next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.





Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 56 and 58 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 68 42, 69 41, 68 42, 66 44, 62 44, 61 40, 60

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS