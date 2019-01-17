Rain pummeled SLO County overnight. How much did your area get?

Rain pounded the Central Coast from Wednesday night into Thursday morning — prompting an early-morning flash flood warning and water rescues, road closures and power outages across San Luis Obispo County.

By Thursday afternoon, however, the rain had tapered off.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers were expected for the rest of the day, and rain should completely stop by Thursday night, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Cool temperatures and areas of dense ground fog are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, and dry weather is expected later on Friday into Saturday, Lindsey said. Dry weather is expected next week, and could last through the rest of January, Lindsey said.

Here’s how much rain your area received overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.