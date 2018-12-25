Here’s how much rain fell in SLO County on Christmas

San Luis Obispo County woke up to a Christmas gift on Tuesday morning: rain had soaked the area overnight.

The Irish Hills received the most rain, with both Davis Peak and Prefumo Crest Inn both reporting 0.75 of an inch, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. More than 0.33 inches were reported at many other locations around the county, including Lopez Lake, Los Osos and Camp San Luis. The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reported 0.25 inches of rain, according to Lindsey.

In the South County, most places received between about 0.20 and 0.35 inches. The North County received smaller amounts; the Paso Robles Airport reported 0.08 inches, while Santa Margarita saw 0.20 inches and Atascadero saw 0.08 inches.

“It’s been a wonderful Christmas,” Lindsey said. “The rain will definitely keep the mountains green, that’s for sure.”

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

A high surf advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Monday remained in effect on Christmas, and plenty of people stopped around Morro Rock to admire the roiling ocean and dramatic waves.

The advisory was issued because high surf will produce some beach erosion and hazardous swimming conditions, the agency said. There is also an increased risk of ocean drowning.

The advisory will continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday.