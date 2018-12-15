SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 17: Rain, big waves headed our way

The dry and mild conditions seen along the Central Coast much of last week and through Sunday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-60s, will begin to take a turn.

Clouds will advance north to south Sunday evening and night as a potent low-pressure system and associated cold front approaches the West Coast with increasing southerly winds and rain late Sunday night into Monday morning. The winds will precede a band of moderate rain that will move through the area Monday morning.

The band of rain will weaken as it progresses southward across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Snow levels are expected to remain above 5,500 feet. A few lingering rain showers will continue into Monday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts will range between 0.50 to 1.25 inches. Dry conditions return to the Central coast Tuesday. For the rest of the upcoming week, generally dry and seasonable conditions are expected.

Surf Report

A 952 millibar storm with hurricane-force westerly-winds in the Gulf of Alaska developed Saturday morning, and that will make for some big waves this week.

This remarkable storm will produce a 7- to 9-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 22- to 24-second period) along our coastline on Sunday afternoon, building to 9 to 11 feet (with a 20- to 22-second period) by Sunday night.

This very long-period swell will rapidly increase to 15- to 17-feet (19- to 21-second period) Monday morning and afternoon, decreasing to 13- to 15-feet (with 17- to 19-second period) by Monday night. An 11- to 13-foot west-northwesterly swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday. This west-northwesterly swell will be followed by a 10- to 12-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 24- to 26-second period) on Wednesday, peaking at 12 to 14 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) on Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 57 and 61 degrees into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 48, 60 39, 60 37, 64 37, 67 38, 64 37, 61 37, 62

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 64 46, 67 45, 73 45, 73 45, 69 45, 67 45, 64