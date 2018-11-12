It’s been 6 weeks since in last rained — that could change Thanksgiving week

As firefighters battle the wildfires that have ravaged California over the past week, it looks like there may be some relief up ahead — just in time for Thanksgiving.

Long-range forecast models through much of the state are showing a chance of rain the week of Thanksgiving, according to Lindsey and the National Weather Service stations in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The National Weather Service’s Sacramento station does not mention rain in its forecast discussion, though it says there will be “gradual improvement” in humidity levels this week.

Coastal areas could see the return of the marine layer through this weekend, according to Lindsey and NWS Los Angeles.

And by the 20th, Lindsey said, rain might appear.

The heaviest rain on the Central Coast is expected around Thanksgiving, but could continue into Friday.

San Luis Obispo hasn’t seen rain since an early-season storm on Oct. 3.

Lindsey cautioned that the models are long-range, which means they’re subject to change over time.

But if those models pan out, “that would be such a godsend. That would be such a blessing. That would help the firefighters so much.”

“It’s huge news, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.