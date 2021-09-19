SLO County forecast: Windy, warmer weather along the coast

After many days of overcast skies and cool temperatures along the beaches, windy, sunny and much warmer conditions will return to San Luis Obispo on Sunday through Monday.

A cold front will move southward along the California coastline and pass through the Central Coast on Sunday. This front is expected to produce rain as far south as San Francisco, but only some mid to high-level clouds when it reaches the Central Coast.

This cold front will create gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) and, at times, gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the morning. These offshore winds will be followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds in the afternoon on Sunday and Monday.

The Santa Lucia winds will drive the marine layer out to sea, producing warmer temperatures throughout the Central Coast, especially on Monday when the inland valleys (Paso Robles) will reach the low 90s, and the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) will hit the high 80s.

Many of the beaches will range between the high 70s and low 80s on Monday. Overall, temperatures in the coastal regions will be between 10 to 15 degrees above average for mid-September.

The marine layer with pockets of fog and mist is forecast to return to the coastal regions on Tuesday through Friday as gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly to northwesterly (onshore) winds develop along the coastline.

Much like last week, the shoreline may remain overcast throughout most of the day.

Away from the ocean, seasonably warm weather is expected through the week. The current forecast models indicate a chance for thunderstorms and rain showers across the Sierra Nevada and Northern California.

However, at the moment, forecast models are not in agreement. For the Central Coast, the long-range models still do not indicate rain.

Surf report

Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees on Sunday into Monday, increasing to 58 and 62 degrees on Tuesday through Saturday.

Increasing northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) along our coastline on Sunday into Monday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Tuesday and will remain at this level but (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Wednesday through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 54, 85 48, 92 53, 95 54, 93 52, 92 53,92 55, 92 54,91

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 55, 77 56, 89 57, 82 57, 77 54, 76 55,75 57,75 55,76

