SLO County weather forecast for week of Aug. 29: More haze and smoke

Hazy and smoky conditions will continue to blanket much of the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday as the northerly upper-level winds push smoke from wildfires southward. The smoke is expected to decrease by Tuesday, as the upper-level winds shift out of the west.

A though of low-pressure will develop along our coastline on Sunday into Monday. This condition will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, decreasing during the night and morning. This condition will produce a deep marine layer with areas of night and morning fog and mist with cooler temperatures along the coastline, in fact over this period, many of the beaches will only see partial afternoon clearing.

Away from the beaches, dry and warmer weather will continue into Sunday under an area of building high pressure to the east with above-average temperatures. This translates to daytime highs in the low 100s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and mid-80s in coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) and 60s along the beaches.

Increasing northwesterly winds and a greater amount of clearing along the coastline is expected on Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures should remain near or slightly above normal.

Slightly warmer weather and a chance of monsoonal moisture with mid to high clouds and higher humidity levels could return for the Labor Day holiday weekend; however, no extreme heat is anticipated at this time.

Surf report

Seawater temperatures will range between 57- and 59-degrees through Saturday.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Sunday through Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Tuesday through Wednesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Thursday through Saturday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere/South: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 20- to 22+ second period) will arrive along our coastline on Sept. 11, increasing to 2 to 4 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) on Sept. 12 and 13.

This week’s temperatures:

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 57, 102 58, 96 55, 90 50, 89 51, 84 52, 83 51, 88 53, 89

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 58, 84 58, 82 59, 77 57, 76 56, 74 56, 76 55, 78 54, 79

PG&E safety tip

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.