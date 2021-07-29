Weather News
Tsunami surge from Alaska earthquake recorded on Central Coast, NOAA says
San Luis Obispo County residents didn’t feel the massive earthquake that hit Alaska — but the quake brought a small tsunami surge to the Central Coast.
The magnitude-8.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean about 56 miles southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was the strongest earthquake Alaska has experienced since 1965.
Tsunami waves of less than 1 foot arrived onshore in locations along the Alaska coast, the Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday.
Similar waves also showed up on the Central Coast.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Port San Luis saw a small surge in water levels beginning at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
“A 1.3 ft tsunami surge recorded just this morning!” NOAA wrote in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat was issued by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.
A small craft advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for areas of the Central Coast, but no other warnings had been issued as of Thursday afternoon.
