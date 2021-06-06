SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 6: Clear skies and warm temperatures

Chloe and Trish Lindsey kayak though mist in Morro Bay.

Last week saw warm inland temperatures under sunny skies, while the coastline mainly remained overcast throughout the day with night and morning mist and drizzle. This week will start cool and dreary before gale-force northwesterly winds develop later Tuesday and continue through Saturday, producing clearing skies and warmer temperatures.

A 1,009 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will increase clouds with pockets of mist and drizzle and cooler weather on Sunday into Monday. Late morning and afternoon clearing are expected in the inland and coastal valleys; however, high-level clouds will continue to stream over the Central Coast.

As a result, the beaches will remain overcast throughout the day. Over this period, Paso Robles is only expected to reach the mid-70s, while San Luis Obispo the mid-60s. The beaches will remain in the 50s.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds are forecast on Sunday into Monday morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Monday afternoon and night.

In this cold front’s wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline and clearing skies with warmer temperatures are forecast throughout the Central Coast on Tuesday through Saturday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The long-range models hint at another low-pressure system bringing widespread drizzle on Sunday or early the following week. Still, details remain uncertain, and updates will be given as the forecast evolves in the coming days.

Surf report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday into Monday.

Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 4- to 6-foot (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Tuesday through next Saturday.

Seawater temperatures: will range between 51- and 53-degrees through Saturday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 48, 76 78, 76 44, 80 44, 82 45, 87 47, 88 50, 91 50, 93

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 51, 66 51, 65 47, 68 46, 70 48, 75 49, 75 52, 75 53, 77

PG&E safety tip

Different types of overhead lines may be visible in your neighborhood. Tree safety work and vegetation clearance requirements will vary depending upon the type of line. To learn the rules for staying safe when working near power lines, please visit www.pge.com.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.