SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 25: Rain, then high temperatures

The last time the Central Coast saw any rain was back on March 19 when the San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria airports recorded around 0.04 of an inch, while the Paso Robles airport reported 0.20 of an inch of rain. After more than a month of dry weather in the heart of our rain season, a cold front will produce precipitation this Sunday.

Due to below typical rainfall, the Central Coast went from “(D0) Abnormally Dry Drought”; and “(D1) Moderate Drought”; last week, too & “(D1) Moderate Drought”; and & “(D2) Severe Drought”; this week according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A cold front will move through the Central Coast Sunday with gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds and rain. Snow levels will begin around 7,000 feet Sunday morning, then descend to about 4,500 feet by Sunday night, with several inches of new snow accumulation expected along the Sierra Nevada.

Rain should start in the afternoon and continue off and on through Sunday night along the Central Coast. Around two-tenths of an inch of rain is expected throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

This system will also bring a chance of afternoon isolated thunderstorms across San Joaquin Valley, with any storm capable of producing locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small-sized hail.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A few lingering showers are expected Monday morning. In the wake of the cold front, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph), northwesterly winds, clearing skies, and warmer temperatures are forecast on Monday afternoon through Wednesday. High pressure will build over the Central Coast with well above average temperatures by the end of this week. In fact, Paso Robles may reach the low 90s by Friday, the first 90 degree reading this year.

The long-range models show somewhat cooler but still seasonably warm conditions heading into next month, with little to no additional precipitation.

Surf report

Today’s 2- to 3-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) (with an 8- to 10-second period) will remain at this level through Monday morning. Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Monday afternoon through Friday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet next Saturday and Sunday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Today’s 2- to 4-foot Southern Hemisphere (180-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will remain at this level through Monday.

Get unlimited digital access. Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

Seawater temperatures will range between 51- and 53-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 44, 57 41, 66 38, 73 41, 84 47, 90 50, 92 51, 89 52, 87

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 47, 57 47, 58 42, 63 46, 74 50, 79 52, 79 52, 73 53, 71

PG&E safety tip

Sunday’s rain will mix with dirt and oil that has accumulated, leaving roads slick. The rate of accidents on our freeways in wet weather can increase as much as 300 percent. If you need to drive, please slow down, it takes much longer to stop a moving vehicle with the roads are slippery.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.