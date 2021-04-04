SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 4: Dry and windy

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey photographed a windmill.

The long-range models indicate dry conditions will continue into the first half of April, if not longer, as the Central Coast moves toward the dryer months of May and June. If an Atmospheric River (AR) rain event had not developed in late January, this would be one of the driest years on record since 1869 at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. In fact, according to Jan Null at Golden Gate Weather Services, “The rainfall for the bulk of the last two seasons is now the second driest in 170 years of record for San Francisco.”

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are expected on Easter Sunday morning, producing clear skies in the inland and coastal valleys; however, a few of the beaches could remain overcast. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop by Sunday afternoon and night, with high temperatures reaching the low 80s in the inland valleys, mid-70s in the coastal valleys, and 60s along the beaches.

Historically, at this time of the year, the winds blow out of the northwest around 80 percent of the time at the Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s meteorological tower. From Monday through Saturday, it will be nearly 100 percent of the time.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will start Monday and will continue through the work week if not longer. This condition will produce areas of low marine clouds along the coastline during the overnight, clearing during the late morning. Little change in terms of temperatures is anticipated for the remainder of the week, with seasonable to slightly above average temperatures favored heading into next weekend.

Surf report

Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will continue at this level through Monday morning. A pattern of 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (320-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 4- to 6-second period) developing during morning, increasing to 5 to 7 feet during the afternoon and night will start Monday afternoon and will continue through Saturday as strong to gale-force northwesterly winds blow along the California coastline.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline through Monday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 50- and 52-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 39, 81 41, 78 41, 77 42, 78 41, 77 41, 75 40, 75 41, 76

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 45, 73 46, 69 45, 74 46, 75 45, 73 46, 70 45, 70 46, 71

PG&E safety tip

Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5000.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.