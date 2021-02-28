SLO County CA weather forecast for the week of Feb. 28: Rain likely this week

Fruit trees bloom in the San Joaquin Valley. Depending on the variety, the blooms should continue over the next few weeks.

Last February 2020, only a few hundreds of an inch of rain were recorded at Cal Poly (home of climatology for San Luis Obispo). This February, a few tenths of an inch of rain was reported at their rain gauge, making this the driest back-to-back Februarys since 1869 (152 years) at Cal Poly. The long-range models are indicating average temperatures and below-average rainfall for the Central Coast for March.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Sunday morning will produce mostly clear skies with cold mornings and mild afternoons. Daytime highs are forecast to reach the mid to high-60s throughout the region.

A weak trough of low pressure will develop along the West Coast this week. It will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly to southerly (onshore) winds Sunday afternoon through Monday. This condition will produce increasing marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist.

An upper-level low-pressure system (538 dm) 300 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo is forecast to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, mostly cloudy skies, and a chance of rain on Tuesday. NOAA’s Global Forecast System (GFS) model moves the low pressure close to the coastline; consequently, between 0.25 and 0.33 of an inch of rain is expected throughout the Central Coast. However, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF) model keeps the storm farther out to sea, hence, only producing areas of mist and sprinkles.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies will follow on Wednesday.

Look for moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds and night and morning marine clouds with areas of fog and mist to develop on Thursday and Friday.

The longer-range forecast (GFS and ECMWF) models continue to advertise a return to wet and unsettled weather next weekend, with rain showers starting as early as Saturday; however, details are still unclear. The pattern could remain active early next week, with additional shower activity possible across the Central Coast with temperatures hovering closer to normal for early March.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51- and 53-degrees through Saturday.

Surf report

A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday, lowering to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 17-second period) on Monday through Tuesday morning

An 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and night, becoming an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Wednesday.

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 20-second period) is forecast Thursday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with an 8 to 18 second period) on Friday into Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 30, 67 32, 69 34, 66 35, 67 35, 68 38, 66 38, 63 38, 64

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 68 39, 67 41, 64 41, 66 42, 66 44, 64 44, 63 45, 64

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.