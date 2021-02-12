Yes, SLO County did get some rain overnight. Here’s how much fell in your area

A tiny bit of rain fell in most areas of San Luis Obispo County early Friday morning — although many residents may not have even noticed.

A few hours of precipitation resulted in anywhere from trace amounts to more than half an inch throughout the county, according to rainfall totals from PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Cambria received the most precipitation with 0.58 inches, and Humbug Vineyards in Creston received the least with 0.02 inches, Lindsey’s data showed.

The county won’t likely receive any more rain until the end of next week, Lindsey’s forecast said. A weak cold front will bring a few sprinkles this Saturday, but not much additional precipitation.

“Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast next Wednesday and Thursday,” Lindsey wrote in his forecast. “These winds will produce clear, dry, and warmer weather. A chance for rain may return late next week.”

In a Friday tweet, Lindsey also predicted a La Niña weather pattern would prevent substantial rainfall through the end of the month.

“In the heart of the Central Coast rain season, the longer-range NCEP_GFS Ensemble model does not show any chance of significant rain until the end of February,” he said.

La Niña--the "Diva of Drought," as Dr. Patzert calls it--strikes back! In the heart of the Central Coast rain season, the longer-range NCEP_GFS Ensemble model does not show any chance of significant rain until the end of February. #CAwx @NASAJPL @CALFIRE_SLO @MorroBayFire @tvdave pic.twitter.com/MmJ1EOfSVW — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 12, 2021

Here’s how much rain the county got early Friday morning.