SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 7: Clear and dry, then possible light rain

The Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will continue to produce clear and dry weather through Monday, then a change in the weather pattern is expected by Tuesday.

High pressure and Santa Lucia (offshore) winds will produce clear skies with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and afternoon highs 60s to low 70s will develop throughout the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday.

High pressure over California is expected to weaken over the workweek, with more seasonable conditions likely. Cloud cover is expected to increase as a weak low-pressure system will impact our area on Monday night into Tuesday morning with increasing clouds, fog, and a few possible sprinkles/light rain showers.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds, night and morning marine low clouds with fog and mist along with cooler temperatures are forecast Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.

A series of more robust low-pressure systems are forecast to reach the Central Coast on Friday through the weekend and will likely bring widespread precipitation and mountain snow. Details remain unclear on these systems’ strength and timing, but long-range models favor an active weather pattern heading into the President’s Day/Valentine’s Day holiday week.

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Monday into Tuesday morning.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53- and 55-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 35, 69 36, 68 40, 67 40, 67 39, 69 40, 68 39, 65 38, 64

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 42, 72 42, 70 45, 65 45, 67 45, 70 44, 67 44, 66 43, 65

PG&E safety tip

PG&E Safety Message: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and many customers will celebrate with festive bundles of metallic balloons. Please securely tie a weight to all metallic balloons containing helium to prevent them from floating away.





Metallic balloons that contact overhead power lines can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.