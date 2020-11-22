SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 22: Autumn weather arrives

Last week saw rain, this week it will be dry with crisp autumn nights and mornings with mild afternoons.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will keep the marine low clouds out to sea. The clear skies will produce cold mornings and mild afternoons on Sunday with low temperatures ranging between the low 30s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and low 40s in the coastal Valleys (San Luis Obispo), while high temperatures will reach the low 70s throughout the Central Coast.

An upper-level trough of low-pressure will move through the Central Coast Sunday night into Monday. This system will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies with areas of marine low clouds along the coastline, but no rain.

The Santa Lucia winds will return on Tuesday with clear skies as high pressure quickly rebuilds over Central California.

A dry cold front will produce strong to gale-force northwesterly winds, variable low to mid-level clouds, increasing sea and swell, and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

Gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will return on Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. These winds will produce mostly clear conditions with cold (subfreezing) mornings in the inland valleys and mild afternoons throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as high pressure builds back in the wake of the departing low-pressure system.

Initialized with multiple atmospheric and oceanic variables, the ensemble packages that typically produce a broad range of possible weather outcomes indicate dry conditions through the end of November.







However, they suggest a chance of rain by the 1st week of December.

Surf report

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 17-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with 5- to 15-second period) on Monday afternoon and night.

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

An 11- to 13-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) is forecast along on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 55 degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 33, 70 36, 70 33, 70 35, 68 31, 65 28, 67 28, 69 28, 67

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 42, 73 45, 70 41, 72 41, 69 39, 67 37, 69 35, 70 34, 70

John Lindsey's is PG&E's Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative.