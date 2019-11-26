2 ‘intense’ storms with heavy rain to hit SLO County. What to know and how to prepare

A series of storms are set to descend upon San Luis Obispo County in the next few days — just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said the strength of the storms can be attributed to an especially strong jet stream, which is helping to intensify the storms coming into California.

“The storm door has partially reopened,” Lindsey said.

The last time San Luis Obispo County a deluge like the one forecast for this week was in March 2018, when the area saw over 5 inches of rainfall in a 72-hour period, Lindsey said.

Winds are expected to be strong on Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts along the coast expected to reach 55 mph, Lindsey said. Another strong wind event from Saturday into Sunday could produce gusts up to 65 mph, Lindsey said.

“This is the first really strong southerly wind event we’ve seen in a long, long time,” Lindsey said. “With winds like that, we may see some power outages.”

Lindsey added that people should prepare for outages by keeping a battery-operated flashlight and radio nearby, putting plastic containers of water in the freezer and planning for an alternate way to communicate if necessary.

He also cautioned people against approaching downed power lines, and asked that people call 911 if they see one.

Here’s what you can expect over the rest of the holiday week.

SLO County weather forecast

An “intense and fast-moving” cold front is forecast to pass through the Central Coast between 1 and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lindsey said.

Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force southerly winds at speeds ranging from 32 to 46 mph are forecast, Lindsey said.

Also in the forecast? Heavy rain, with between 0.75 and 1.50 inches expected, he said.

On Thanksgiving Day, an “intense” upper-level low-pressure system will bring numerous convective rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms, lightning and hail, Lindsey said.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory that will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday. The agency said surf will build to 10 to 15 feet beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday night on west- and northwest-facing beaches.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning,” the National Weather Service said. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.”

Things should calm down somewhat on Friday, when partly cloudy skies and rain showers are forecast. About a half-inch of rain is expected, Lindsey said.

Total rainfall amounts from Wednesday morning through Friday are expected to range between 1.25 and 2.50 inches, Lindsey said. High temperatures during that time are forecast to reach the low- to mid-50s.

From Friday night into Saturday morning, freezing temperatures are forecast: Low temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 20s in the North County and the low 30s in the coastal valleys, Lindsey said.

On Saturday and Sunday, another storm is forecast to bring fresh gale-force to strong gale-force winds at speeds ranging from 39 to 54 mph, heavy rain and high southerly seas, Lindsey said. Rain showers are forecast to continue into next Monday and Tuesday.

The area can expect between a quarter-inch and 0.75 inches of rain on Saturday, while rainfall amounts on Sunday could range from 0.75 inches to 2 inches depending on where people are, Lindsey said.

Between Wednesday and Dec. 3, Lindsey said San Luis Obispo County could see between 3 and 8 inches of rain in total.

Road closures and travel conditions

Highway 154 between Highway 246 and Highway 192/Foothill Road is closed until further notice due to the Cave Fire.

Caltrans cautioned that travelers should expect to see more holiday traffic on Highway 101 as a result of the closure.

Snow levels are forecast to fall following the cold front on Wednesday, Lindsey said, with levels beginning at 5,000 feet and lowering to 2,500 feet by Wednesday night into Thanksgiving.

Areas such as Interstate 5 over the Grapevine could be impacted by snow, which in turn could affect holiday travel.

Where to get sand for sandbags

Sandbags can be purchased at a hardware store, and some San Luis Obispo County cities make them available to residents. Below are some locations where you can find sand for sandbags.

Atascadero: Sand is available behind the Atascadero Fire Department at 6005 Lewis Ave.

Paso Robles: City Streets Yard, 1220 Paso Robles St. The city asks people to bring their own shovels.

Arroyo Grande: City of Arroyo Grande Corporation Yard, 1375 Ash St.

Grover Beach: City of Grover Beach Corporation Yard, 1150 Farroll Ave. For more information, call the city’s public works department at 805-473-4520.

Oceano: 13th Street and Warner Street or the Oceano Community Services District office, 1655 Front St., during business hours.

For more information on other locations, call your city, visit your city’s website or visit the county Office of Emergency Services website.