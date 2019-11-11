SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 11: Tranquil weather and dense fog

Through Monday morning, a pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds will develop, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon.

The Central Coast will enter a tranquil weather pattern starting Monday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning. Over this time frame, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly to southerly (onshore) winds are expected.

These gentle onshore winds will allow the marine layer with areas of night and morning dense November fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions which in turn will produce cooler afternoon temperatures. Many of the beaches could remain overcast throughout the day.

A weak cold front will produce increasing northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies, a deeper marine layer with areas of mist and drizzle and mild temperatures on Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Gusty Santa Lucia winds may develop next Saturday and Sunday, which should produce mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures.

The long-range models are still hinting that an unsettled weather pattern will develop by the end of November.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 15-second period) on Sunday through Monday. A 3- to 4-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday into Wednesday.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 22-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Thursday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with a 7- to 18-second period) on Friday into Saturday.

A 9- to 11-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline on November 18 and 20.

Seawater temperatures will range from 56 to 61 degrees through Monday, increasing to 57 and 63 degrees on Tuesday through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 38, 84 38, 86 39, 78 37, 77 37, 76 34, 79 33, 80

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS