SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 4: Clear skies and cold nights

A strong Eastern Pacific High combined with another area of high pressure over the Great Basin will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph and at times gusty) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds during night and morning, shifting out of northwest during the afternoon.

This pattern will create mostly clear skies with occasional passing high-level clouds, low relative humidity levels with cold nights and warm afternoons. Overnight low temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s and daytime highs ranging in the upper 60s to low 80s.

Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds may allow the marine layer with areas of fog and mist during the overnight hours in the coastal regions to develop Tuesday night and continue through the rest of the work week.

Latest models indicate that high-pressure over the eastern Pacific may begin weakening by next week, allowing daytime temperatures to cool closer to seasonal values.

As the Eastern Pacific High weakens, a low-pressure system may move into the Central Coast around Veteran’s Day and bring some light rain, however, confidence is low in a potential precipitation event.

More than likely, conditions are expected to remain fair and dry through the middle of November, if not longer, with seasonable to slightly above-average temperatures.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast on Sunday through Monday, becoming a 2 to 4 foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) on Tuesday and remaining at this level through Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 34, 83 37, 84 37, 82 37, 83 37, 84 36, 84 37, 85

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS