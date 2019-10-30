Hard freeze warning in effect for Atascadero, Paso, inland valleys as temperatures dive

A hard freeze warning is in effect for San Luis Obispo County’s interior valleys, including Paso Robles and Atascadero, on Thursday and Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, the agency said. “Sub-freezing” temperatures as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit are expected.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service said.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said hard freezes are typical in the inland valleys when skies are clear and humidity levels are low.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The cold air is more dense, and it will flow down the mountainsides into the valleys and settle out,” Lindsey said.

Paso Robles could break a temperature record on Thursday morning, Lindsey said.

The record low for Oct. 31 is 28 degrees, set in 1961, and the city is forecast to see a low temperature of 25 degrees, according to Lindsey.

The low temperature on Friday morning is forecast to reach 27 degrees, which could tie the record low temperature for Nov. 1 that was set in 1971, Lindsey said.