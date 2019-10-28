SLO County weather forecast for week of Oct. 28: Cool and crisp in time for Halloween

The Central Coast saw a respite from the higher-than-average temperatures from last week with much more seasonable conditions Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

That should continue this week with fall-like weather just in time for Halloween.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast during the night and morning on Monday into Wednesday. These winds will produce mostly clear skies with cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons.

In fact, the North County may see morning lows drop into mid to high-20s and the coastal valleys to the low 40s on Tuesday through Friday as cooler air filters into the Central Coast.

Many of the models are advertising an unsettled weather pattern starting by Nov. 5 and continuing through the second week of November.

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday afternoon, building to 8 to 10 feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) by Sunday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 22-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Monday and will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 32, 76 30, 74 27, 74 26, 77 26, 80 30, 82 31, 84

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS