Heat advisory in effect for SLO County through Friday

A heat advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and will end at 5 p.m. Friday, the agency said, warning that the weather “may cause heat-related illnesses.”

The advisory includes the cities of Cambria, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, San Simeon and Santa Maria, as well as Lompoc, Montecito and Santa Barbara.

High temperatures are expected to peak between 88 and 98 degrees during this time, the National Weather Service said.

In an Instagram post, Cal Fire said it has increased staffing in preparation for the weather.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said high temperatures for Thursday and Friday look likely to reach the mid-90s in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see low-90 degree temperatures along the coast,” Lindsey said.

The National Weather Service urged people to drink fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. The agency also cautioned that people shouldn’t leave young children or pets unattended in cars.

“Keep an extra eye out for heat-related illnesses in people playing or practicing sports or performing other strenuous activities,” the National Weather Service said, adding that anyone overcome by heat should be taken to a cool, shaded area.

Lindsey said the temperatures should start cooling down by Saturday.