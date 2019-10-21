SLO County weather forecast for week of Oct. 21: A warm and windy week ahead

High pressure will begin to build on Sunday, kicking off a warming trend for the Central Coast.

This high-pressure system will create moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the morning and fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon along with warm and clear skies throughout San Luis County. In fact, afternoon temperatures will climb in the 80s in the coastal valleys and low 90s in the inland valleys through Tuesday. The beaches will reach the 70s.

A weak weather system is expected to pass to the east of the Central Coast later Wednesday into Friday. This system is expected to produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds and the return of the marine layer along the coastline with night and morning fog and mist. Temperatures along the beaches will cool, but inland and coastal valley temperatures will remain above seasonal averages.

Relatively mild temperatures and are expected to continue through the following week with gusty northwesterly (onshore) winds and widespread dry conditions. However, the models are indicating that an unsettled weather pattern with a chance of rain could develop by Halloween and continue through the first week of November.

Surf report

The northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 7- to 9-feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) on Saturday into Sunday. This northwesterly sea and swell will further lower to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 13-second period) on Monday through Thursday. A 3 to 5 feet northwesterly swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast Friday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast on Sunday and will remain at this level through Tuesday but with a gradually shorter period.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 42, 85 44, 92 45, 90 44, 90 44, 90 42, 88 43, 86

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS