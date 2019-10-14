SLO County weather forecast for week of Oct. 7: Cool and mild with a chance of light rain

SHARE COPY LINK

A weak low-pressure system arriving in Northern California later on Sunday will bring gentle northwesterly winds and mild temperatures to the Central Coast into Tuesday. Over this time, partly cloudy skies and night and morning coastal low clouds with areas of fog and mist will develop as cooler air filters into the region.

Another stronger low-pressure system and associated cold front will produce increasing northwesterly winds on Wednesday into Friday. In fact, the northwesterly winds may reach moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels along the coastline with a chance of a few light rain showers on Thursday with the frontal passage.

Relatively cool to mild temperatures and are expected to continue through the following week with gusty northwesterly (onshore) winds and widespread dry conditions.

Surf report

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline through Monday morning.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday afternoon and will remain at this level through Tuesday morning.

A 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 22-second period) will arrive along our coastline Tuesday afternoon, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 20-second period) on Wednesday. Typhoon Hagibis will become extratropical as it journeys to the Aleutian Islands early this week. This system will produce an 11- to 13-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 17-second period) on Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees.

This week’s PG&E safety tip: This week’s big northwesterly swell could produce sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Remember, never turn your back to the ocean; “sneaker” waves can inundate beaches and pull you in.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 36, 79 39, 84 41, 83 42, 76 40, 77 41, 78 42, 79

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS