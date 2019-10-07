SLO County weather forecast for week of Oct. 7: Clear skies and wind will stick around

SHARE COPY LINK

Don’t expect much change from the current trend of clear skies and warm temperatures along the Central Coast.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds were forecast to arrive Sunday night and last through Wednesday morning, which should allow the marine layer with areas of night and morning fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions.

Away from the coastline, high temperatures will reach the low 90s in the inland valleys and high-70s in the coastal valleys Monday through Tuesday.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday which should produce mostly clear skies and mild temperatures.

Currently, the Eastern Pacific High might as well be an impenetrable mountain range keeping the storm track far out to sea and away from the Central Coast of California. This condition will maintain the dry weather pattern, perhaps through the end of October.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) that developed along our coastline Sunday will remain at this level through Tuesday morning.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will arrive along our coastline Tuesday afternoon, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Wednesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet by Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 45, 93 48, 92 46, 86 44, 85 46, 87 45, 88 45, 84

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS