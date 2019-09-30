SLO County weather forecast for week of Sept. 30: Cool weather continues — but for how long?

Kids get wet and muddy as they ‘scramble’ through a SLO parks and rec obstacle course The San Luis Obispo, California, Parks and Recreation Department held its 4th annual September Scramble, an obstacle course event for kids of all ages, Saturday at Laguna Lake Golf Course. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The San Luis Obispo, California, Parks and Recreation Department held its 4th annual September Scramble, an obstacle course event for kids of all ages, Saturday at Laguna Lake Golf Course.

Get used to the below-average temperatures we saw across the Central Coast over the weekend — that trend doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

The pattern of gentle to fresh (8 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the morning hours, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon, will continue through Wednesday.

This pattern will produce mostly clear skies and below seasonal temperatures through Tuesday. The temperatures will increase above typical levels on Wednesday into Friday. The passage of another trough will produce cooler conditions next Sunday and Monday along with night and morning marine low clouds.

Surf report

A 5 to 7 feet northwesterly (with a 5- to 9-second period) sea swell is forecast along our coastline Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 4- to 6-foot (with a 5- to 9-second period) Wednesday through Friday. A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (215-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline through Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will decrease to 52 to 56 degrees on Sunday and will remain at this level through Wednesday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 42, 72 42, 73 40, 76 40, 83 45, 88 45, 88 45, 89

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS