SLO County weather forecast for week of Sept. 30: Cool weather continues — but for how long?
Get used to the below-average temperatures we saw across the Central Coast over the weekend — that trend doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
The pattern of gentle to fresh (8 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the morning hours, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon, will continue through Wednesday.
This pattern will produce mostly clear skies and below seasonal temperatures through Tuesday. The temperatures will increase above typical levels on Wednesday into Friday. The passage of another trough will produce cooler conditions next Sunday and Monday along with night and morning marine low clouds.
Surf report
A 5 to 7 feet northwesterly (with a 5- to 9-second period) sea swell is forecast along our coastline Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 4- to 6-foot (with a 5- to 9-second period) Wednesday through Friday. A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (215-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline through Tuesday.
Seawater temperatures will decrease to 52 to 56 degrees on Sunday and will remain at this level through Wednesday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
42, 72
42, 73
40, 76
40, 83
45, 88
45, 88
|45, 89
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49, 71
49, 71
49, 74
49, 82
52, 82
52, 82
53, 83
