Heat advisory in effect for SLO County coastal areas

How to recognize heat illness and what to do to prevent it An emergency room doctor shares advice about how to avoid heat illness when the temperatures rise to dangerous levels. Dr. Dugald Chisholm works in the ER at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An emergency room doctor shares advice about how to avoid heat illness when the temperatures rise to dangerous levels. Dr. Dugald Chisholm works in the ER at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a hot one along the coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Central Coast, including the SLO County cities of San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, San Simeon and Cambria.

Santa Barbara County cities including Santa Maria, Solvang and Lompoc are also included in the advisory.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s, especially a few miles inland. San Luis Obispo may hit 96 degrees, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.

“Very high temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the National Weather Service said. The agency urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

North County cities like Paso Robles and Atascadero were not included in the advisory. Paso Robles has seen at least six days this month where temperatures either reached or exceeded 100 degrees, Lindsey said.

A heat advisory is issued when a period of hot temperatures is expected, the National Weather Service said.

The hot weather may also affect the Lopez Fire, as higher winds and drier conditions are expected in the fire area through Wednesday, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

Relief from the heat is coming, Lindsey said: an approximately 25-degree drop in temperatures is expected for SLO County on Thursday, and some drizzle and light rain showers are forecast going into the weekend.