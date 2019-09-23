SLO County weather forecast for week of Sept. 23: Fall is here — will rain come with it?

Volunteers pick up trash at Pismo Beach in annual coastal cleanup day Nearly 2,000 volunteers fanned out across San Luis Obsipo County, California, on Saturday morning for ECOSLO's Creek to Coast Cleanup day and collected a total of 11,533 pounds of trash at 48 sites. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nearly 2,000 volunteers fanned out across San Luis Obsipo County, California, on Saturday morning for ECOSLO's Creek to Coast Cleanup day and collected a total of 11,533 pounds of trash at 48 sites.

Just in time for fall, some cooler weather — and maybe even rain — could be headed for San Luis Obsipo County.

The morning’s Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds will continue to produce clear and warm September skies throughout the Central Coast, however, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will continue to develop through Tuesday. These Santa Lucia winds during the morning will keep the marine layer out to sea, while fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline will keep temperatures from getting too warm.

A Gulf of Alaska low-pressure system and associated cold front is expected to approach the Central Coast on Wednesday into Friday with increasing southerly winds, clouds, cooler temperatures and perhaps rain.

High temperatures are expected to cool to several degrees below average by next weekend, with interior locations only climbing to the low 70s at peak heating. A trough of low pressure along the California coastline will continue to bring a chance for wet weather through next weekend; details about strength and timing of any potential showers remain unclear. At this time, the best chance of rain will be on Friday and Saturday.

Snow elevations are expected to drop to around 7,000 feet, making this potentially the first snow event of the fall season. Long-range models favor below-average temperatures and unsettled weather to continue through the end of the month.

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, building to 6 to 8 feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Wednesday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with an 8- to 16-second period) Thursday and Friday. Combined with Thursday and Friday’s northwesterly swell will be increasing southerly seas.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Tuesday, increasing on Wednesday through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 95 52, 89 52, 97 55, 96 54, 80 52, 75 48, 76

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS