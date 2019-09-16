SLO County weather forecast for week of Sept. 16: From extreme heat — to rain?

It’s move-in day at Cal Poly. Check out the excitement as thousands of kids arrive on campus Thousands of students arrived at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, this weekend to move into the dorms. Fall quarter begins Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands of students arrived at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, this weekend to move into the dorms. Fall quarter begins Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Those hot late summer temperatures that hit the Central Coast late last sure didn’t last long — in fact, San Luis Obispo County is in for a big change.

A major change in the weather pattern will occur on Sunday as the high-pressure system responsible for the Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and hot air temperatures breaks down in response to an early season low-pressure system.

This low-pressure system and associated cold front will bring increasing northwesterly winds and much cooler temperatures to Central Coast on Sunday through Tuesday.

The cold front may be strong enough to produce party cloudy skies with pockets of drizzle/light rain showers on Monday. It may also be cold enough to produce a dusting of snowfall across the higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada.

Another passing trough could spread showers across the far Northern California Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures warming slightly along the Central Coast on Wednesday through Friday with night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds off the California coastline will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310- degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) along our coastline later into Wednesday.

A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) from the Gulf of Alaska could arrive along our coastline on Sept. 23, which consequently is the start of fall.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 78 50, 85 50, 88 52, 84 56, 86 53, 88 53, 79

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS