SLO County weather forecast for week of Sept. 9: Wind to cool things down early in the week
Monsoonal moisture that produced last week’s warm and humid conditions has moved eastward out of the Central Coast.
In its place, a steep pressure gradient will develop along the California coastline Sunday through Tuesday as a series of low-pressure systems sweep through the West Coast. These systems won’t produce any rain along the Central Coast, but they will create strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon and evening northwesterly winds.
In fact, these winds may build to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gust to 55 mph) levels along the coastline Monday into Tuesday. Except for marine low clouds during the morning along the coastline and variable mid to high-level clouds, clear skies are forecast to continue through this week.
These northwesterly (onshore) will bring cooler temperatures to the inland and coastal valleys. Inland valley temperatures will cool to the mid-80s, and coastal valley to the mid-70s on Monday. The beaches will remain in the 60s, expect for the southerly facing beaches of Cayucos and Avila beach which will reach the mid-70s.
High pressure will build back over the Central Coast over the latter half of this upcoming week, warming temperatures to above-average levels through next weekend.
Surf report
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast to start Monday, generating a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) into Tuesday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday through next Friday.
The 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 21-second period) that arrived along our coastline Saturday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet (with a 16- to 19-second period) on Sunday, will remain at this level through Wednesday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 55 degrees.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
53, 85
52, 87
51, 86
51, 88
54, 95
56, 100
|58, 98
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55, 76
53, 78
53, 75
53, 78
54, 83
56, 85
57, 83
