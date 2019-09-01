SLO County weather forecast for week of Sept. 2: Central Coast summer carries on

Watch the good old-fashioned fun of the 71st annual Cambria Pinedorado Parade The 71st annual Pinedorado Parade was held Saturday morning, kicking off three days of celebration in Cambria, California. The Labor Day weekend festival also includes a car show, fun run, food and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 71st annual Pinedorado Parade was held Saturday morning, kicking off three days of celebration in Cambria, California. The Labor Day weekend festival also includes a car show, fun run, food and more.

Typical Central Coast summer weather will continue this week — with perhaps some cooler temperatures after a sunny and warm Labor Day weekend.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline through Labor Day will produce mostly clear skies along the beaches during late afternoon. Otherwise, marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist will persist along the coastline.

Away from the beaches, high pressure building in from the desert southwest will produce dry and hot weather on Sunday as daytime highs across the Central Coast rise between 10 and 15 degrees above-normal.

Overall, a typical late-summer weather pattern will continue along the beaches through Labor Day. A transition toward cooler weather begins Tuesday as an approaching low-pressure system will help shift high pressure eastward, while also generating a deeper, more extensive marine layer.

Subtropical moisture associated with the North American Monsoon could move into Central Coast on Wednesday through Friday resulting in muggy conditions and increasing clouds.

Showers/thunderstorms may develop in the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi mountains.

Surf report

Sunday’s northwesterly (320-degree, shallow-water) 4- to 6-feet (with a 4- to 7- second period) swell will remain at that level through Tuesday.

A 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 17- to 19-second period) will arrive along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 15- to 17- second period) Thursday. A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (225-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will arrive along our coastline Saturday and remain at this height through Monday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 59 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 60, 102 58, 100 59, 98 59, 96 59, 94 55, 91 55, 89

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS