SLO County weather forecast for week of Aug. 19: Mostly sunny and warm

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will produce clearing during the afternoon starting Monday. The northwesterly winds will further build to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels on Tuesday into Thursday for mostly sunny skies during the late morning and afternoon along the beaches.

Away from the coastline, temperatures will warm from Tuesday to end of this week with highs rising to between 10 and 15 degrees above normal. In fact, Paso Robles is expected to reach 101 degrees by Wednesday.

Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast this upcoming weekend. Overall, temperatures next week are not anticipated to be nearly as warm. However, the marine layer will become more persistent along the coastline.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3 to 5 foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Monday through Tuesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with 5- to 11-second period) on Wednesday through Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 52, 86 53, 96 56, 101 58, 102 57, 99 56, 101 57, 98

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS