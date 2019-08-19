Weather News
SLO County weather forecast for week of Aug. 19: Mostly sunny and warm
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will produce clearing during the afternoon starting Monday. The northwesterly winds will further build to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels on Tuesday into Thursday for mostly sunny skies during the late morning and afternoon along the beaches.
Away from the coastline, temperatures will warm from Tuesday to end of this week with highs rising to between 10 and 15 degrees above normal. In fact, Paso Robles is expected to reach 101 degrees by Wednesday.
Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast this upcoming weekend. Overall, temperatures next week are not anticipated to be nearly as warm. However, the marine layer will become more persistent along the coastline.
Surf report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3 to 5 foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Monday through Tuesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with 5- to 11-second period) on Wednesday through Friday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52, 86
53, 96
56, 101
58, 102
57, 99
56, 101
|57, 98
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
56, 76
54, 79
54, 87
56, 85
56, 82
55, 83
55, 84
