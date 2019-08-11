Weather News
SLO County weather forecast for week of Aug. 12: Can you say picture perfect?
A typical Central Coast summer weekend will continue this week — with no extreme heat in the immediate forecast.
The northwesterly winds will decrease on Monday through Tuesday. Consequently, the marine layer will deepen and become more persistent in the coastal valleys and along the beaches, while the inland valleys will warm 90s.
This condition should yield large temperature gradients between the beaches and the inland. A cooling trend is expected to develop over the second half of this week allowing for temperatures to fall back to near-normal across the interior and slightly below-normal along the coast.
Overall, no extreme heat or adverse weather expected this upcoming week.
Surf report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 7-second period) is forecast along our coastline Sunday and will remain at this height and period through Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) Thursday through Friday. Combined with the northwesterly sea and swell will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Sunday and will remain at this height through Wednesday.
Seawater Temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55, 97
55, 97
55, 94
53, 92
53, 90
53, 89
|54, 93
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
53, 82
54, 80
54, 78
53, 77
53, 77
53, 76
52, 80
