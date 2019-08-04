SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 5

Check out colorful scenes from the Templeton farmer’s market The North County Farmer's Market in Templeton, California, runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Templeton Park. It's one of the largest farmer's markets in San Luis Obispo's North County area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The North County Farmer's Market in Templeton, California, runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Templeton Park. It's one of the largest farmer's markets in San Luis Obispo's North County area.

A typical summer pattern of coastal low clouds with pockets of fog and mist developing during the night into the morning, clearing by the afternoon, will continue through this week.

The high-pressure ridge responsible for hot inland conditions over the weekend will move eastward, and temperatures will decrease back down to near or even slightly below typical August levels Monday through Tuesday.

An area of low pressure is expected to move across the Central Coast around midweek bringing continued cooler temperatures, especially inland Wednesday through Friday, with most locations seeing temperatures below normal during this time frame. High pressure is then expected to once again strengthen across California for another warming trend this upcoming weekend.

Surf report

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will remain at this level through Friday.

A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 17- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday and will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES





MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 57, 98 55, 95 54, 96 52, 95 53, 94 54, 99 55, 101

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS