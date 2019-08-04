Weather News

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 5

Check out colorful scenes from the Templeton farmer’s market

The North County Farmer's Market in Templeton, California, runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Templeton Park. It's one of the largest farmer's markets in San Luis Obispo's North County area. By
Up Next
The North County Farmer's Market in Templeton, California, runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Templeton Park. It's one of the largest farmer's markets in San Luis Obispo's North County area. By

A typical summer pattern of coastal low clouds with pockets of fog and mist developing during the night into the morning, clearing by the afternoon, will continue through this week.

The high-pressure ridge responsible for hot inland conditions over the weekend will move eastward, and temperatures will decrease back down to near or even slightly below typical August levels Monday through Tuesday.

An area of low pressure is expected to move across the Central Coast around midweek bringing continued cooler temperatures, especially inland Wednesday through Friday, with most locations seeing temperatures below normal during this time frame. High pressure is then expected to once again strengthen across California for another warming trend this upcoming weekend.

Surf report

Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will remain at this level through Friday.

A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 17- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday and will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

57, 98

55, 95

54, 96

52, 95

53, 94

54, 99

55, 101

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55, 75

55, 75

54, 76

54, 75

54, 77

54, 76

56, 80

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  