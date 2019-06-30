SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 1: How is Fourth of July shaping up?

Pismo Beach fireworks display beats the fog and wows the crowds Coastal fog briefly threatens to obscure the fireworks show in Pismo Beach, but it clears just in time. The beautiful pyrotechnics go off without a hitch, much to the delight of the thousands who came to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal fog briefly threatens to obscure the fireworks show in Pismo Beach, but it clears just in time. The beautiful pyrotechnics go off without a hitch, much to the delight of the thousands who came to watch.

It might be a little breezy, but the Fourth of July weekend is looking pretty good, weather-wise.

A 1,025 millibar Eastern Pacific High is anchored about 700 miles off the California coastline, while a thermal trough will remain over the Central Valley through the first week of July.

This condition will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline through Tuesday, further increasing to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels Wednesday into Friday. Areas of marine low clouds will develop along the beaches and coastal valleys during the overnight but will clear by the morning into Tuesday.

The northwesterly winds are expected to be strong enough to completely mix out the marine layer Wednesday into Friday, leaving behind clear and breezy skies for the Fourth of July firework displays along the coastline Thursday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

These northwesterly (onshore) winds will help to mitigate heating with high temperatures reaching the low-90s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles). Closer to the ocean, the coastal valleys (San Lis Obispo) will hit mid-70s. Most of beaches will reach the 60s, expect the southerly facing beaches (Cayucos and Avila Beach), which will reach the mid to high 70s on Tuesday onto Friday.

Models continue to show no indication of extreme heat for the extended forecast, with typical fluctuations between above-average and below-average temperatures expected into mid-July.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) through Monday morning, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period Monday afternoon through Wednesday. This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 8-second period) Thursday through Saturday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot (210-degree, deep- water) swell (with a 20- to 22-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday, increasing to 2 to 4 feet (with an 18- to 20- second period) Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hurricane Barbara is forecast to develop in the southwest of Baja California over the next 96 hours. If this tropical cyclone materializes, a 3- to 5-foot south (180-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) will arrive along our coastline Friday. A higher-energy Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell is expected to arrive along our coastline on July 8.

Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 54 degrees through next Saturday.

PG&E safety tip: While you’re with friends, neighbors, family and loved ones this holiday, take the chance to discuss preparedness: Have a plan; Have a pack; and Update your contact info. It’s easy as one-two-three. Please visit www.pge.com for emergency preparedness information.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 91 52, 90 52, 90 52, 92 55, 93 54, 91



54, 90

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS