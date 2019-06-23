SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 24: End of the June gloom?

Check out scenes from Live Oak Music Festival’s return to SLO after 29 years The 31st annual Live Oak Music Festival made its return to San Luis Obispo County this weekend after after 29 years at Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara County, selling out three days at El Chorro Regional Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 31st annual Live Oak Music Festival made its return to San Luis Obispo County this weekend after after 29 years at Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara County, selling out three days at El Chorro Regional Park.

June gloom has been the best way to describe the weather pattern over the past few weeks with extensive night and morning marine clouds with areas of fog and drizzle.

With that said, a change in the weather pattern will develop Wednesday, and here’s why:

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds, extensive night and morning marine clouds with areas of fog, mist and drizzle will continue through Tuesday in the coastal regions. However, away from the coastline, high pressure will produce warm temperatures in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) reaching the low to mid- 90s Monday.

The coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) will range between the low to mid-70s. A dry cold front will pass through Central Coast late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and will produce a steep pressure gradient which will create strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Wednesday through next Sunday.

These winds will mix out the marine layer, leaving behind mostly clear skies. Seasonably cool conditions are favored to continue into next weekend, with some warming possible as high pressure begins to build in late next week. Sustained onshore flow is expected to help mitigate heating.

Long-range models suggest a warming trend to above average temperatures is possible in early July, but no extreme heat event is expected with this warming period. Overall, expect continued fair, dry and seasonable weather for the extended forecast.

Surf report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level through Tuesday. Gale-force northwesterly winds on Wednesday through Saturday will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Wednesday into Thursday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period on Friday into next Sunday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing on Wednesday into next Sunday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 53, 92 50, 85 51, 87 49, 88 50, 89 52, 90



54, 92

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS